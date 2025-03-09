SNL Epically Trolls Kendrick Perkins in Viral Sketch
Since he retired from the NBA, former center Kendrick Perkins has become one of the more famous analysts for the basketball world. Perkins is never afraid to speak his mind and sometimes it can come across poorly for fans.
Recently, Saturday Night Live trolled Perkins in a skit that went viral. This comes after Perkins got into some beef with former NBA star Charles Barkley over ESPN sports coverage.
The show went after Perkins for the drama with Barkley but also for his takes on the game of basketball itself.
Barkley went out of his way to call Perkins an idiot and a fool during a broadcast on TNT. The former star was angry about the coverage that ESPN uses for basketball and named Perkins specifically in his rant.
"He an idiot and a fool, he know who he is. Kendrick Perkins....the fools on the other network (ESPN), which we're going to be working for next year."
Perkins didn't take too kindly to this from Barkley and proceeded to fire back at him. The center took to social media to make his thoughts known.
"Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all."
This went viral and the entire basketball world was holding on to see what would happen next. Both Perkins and Barkley speak their minds freely so this was some heavyweight beef going on.
The two former players are scheduled to be co-workers next year when Barkley and the TNT crew move over to ESPN. This should make for some interesting discussion between the two men and should be pure entertainment for basketball fans everywhere.
