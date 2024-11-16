Stephen Jackson Gives Spurs' Gregg Popovich Disrespectful Backhanded Compliment
Former NBA forward Stephen Jackson saw success during his career, winning a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. The outspoken forward has never been shy at letting his feelings be known and he recently had some thoughts on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
Jackson appeared on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague and made some bold claims about the head coach.
"Some people think I'm crazy, but Pop is not a great coach; he's a great leader," Jackson said on the latest Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teaque.
Popovich is arguably one of the greatest coaches in NBA history so these comments from Jackson are a little surprising. He saw major success under Popovich with the Spurs but views his former head coach differently than others.
Jackson still has respect for Popovich because calling him a great leader is important in the context here. But in the end, he also has seen the Spurs leading man surround himself with the right pieces.
"Look at all the coaches that came under Pop, who are now head coaches somewhere else. Film guys from the Spurs became GMs and team presidents somewhere else, like Sam Presti. When I played for the Spurs, I had an offensive coach and a defensive coach during timeouts. My offensive coach was Mike Budenholzer. He's been the coach of the year two times by now. The defensive coach was Mike Brown, and each came in during timeouts. That's why I say he's a great leader: because he has everybody, from GMs all the way down to the ball boys, thinking it's a championship or bust," Stephen concluded.
Jackson had two different stints with San Antonio, playing with them in the early 2000s and early 2010s. He has seen different sides of Popovich and has learned how to view coaches.
The former forward last played in the 2013-14 season and holds a career average of 15.1 points per game. He was known for his strong defense and ability to knock down 3-point shot attempts.
Popovich has won five titles during his career with the Spurs, leading them to be one of the prominent franchises in the NBA. His leadership skills are rare and he has the respect of so many around the NBA.
These comments from Jackson are interesting but likely aren't reflective of many other players.
