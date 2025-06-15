Colorado State Standout Could Be Perfect Fit With This NBA Team
One of the most interesting players to watch heading into the NBA Draft is Colorado State Rams standout Nique Clifford.
A lot of Clifford's NBA success could come down to the team that drafts him, and one analyst believes one Eastern Conference playoff contender could be a great landing spot for the guard.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports! predicted Clifford to be selected by the Orlando Magic, noting how well the forward could fit in their play style.
"Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age," wrote O'Connor.
"But his skill-set would in theory allow him to fit right away on Orlando's roster, providing shooting to a team that ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage."
The Magic are ready to make a deep playoff run and need NBA-ready players, which Clifford is.
The 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc with the Rams last season.
No, Colorado State isn't in a Power Five conference, so there may still be some questions about how Clifford's game translates to the next level, but that's why the Magic could be a perfect landing spot for him.
Clifford wouldn't be the top option in Orlando's offense, or have a ton of pressure to have immediate success.
The guard can plug in wherever the Magic need him and provide an immediate impact for the team.
