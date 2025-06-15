Buzzer Beater On SI

Colorado State Standout Could Be Perfect Fit With This NBA Team

One NBA analyst predicted the Orlando Magic to draft Nique Clifford.

Tommy Wild

Feb 25, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting players to watch heading into the NBA Draft is Colorado State Rams standout Nique Clifford.

A lot of Clifford's NBA success could come down to the team that drafts him, and one analyst believes one Eastern Conference playoff contender could be a great landing spot for the guard.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports! predicted Clifford to be selected by the Orlando Magic, noting how well the forward could fit in their play style.

"Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age," wrote O'Connor.

"But his skill-set would in theory allow him to fit right away on Orlando's roster, providing shooting to a team that ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage."

Nique Clifford shoots the ball
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) shoots the ball during the second half against Memphis Tigers at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Magic are ready to make a deep playoff run and need NBA-ready players, which Clifford is.

The 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc with the Rams last season.

No, Colorado State isn't in a Power Five conference, so there may still be some questions about how Clifford's game translates to the next level, but that's why the Magic could be a perfect landing spot for him.

Clifford wouldn't be the top option in Orlando's offense, or have a ton of pressure to have immediate success.

The guard can plug in wherever the Magic need him and provide an immediate impact for the team.

Read More College Basketball Coverage

MORE: NBA Draft Analyst Dubs Washington State Cougar a Top 10 Prospect in 2025 Class

MORE: St. John's, Rick Pitino Given Elite Ranking for Transfer Portal Activity

MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Projected to Target Creighton Standout in NBA Draft

MORE: Atlanta Hawks Predicted to Land Georgetown Star in NBA Draft

MORE: Orlando Magic Urged to Land Colorado State Star in NBA Draft

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/News