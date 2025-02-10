Reason UEFA Has Banned Bayern Munich From Wearing Red Shirt In The Champions League Revealed
Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Bayern Munich has not worn its red home shirt in the Champions League this season.
The Bundesliga side is synonymous with the color red, but they have been using a beige or black shirt for matches such as their 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava at the Allianz Arena.
Now, Bild has revealed the reason for Bayern's unusual dress code. European soccer governing body UEFA is behind it, having banned Bayern Munich from wearing its red shirt due to the color of the numbers on the back.
UEFA claims that the dark color on the red does not offer enough contrast to viewers and therefore violates the visibility regulations.
MORE: Bayern Munich Legend Downplays Celtic’s Challenge In The UEFA Champions League
The expectation is that Bayern will have to change the names and numbers on the shirt to a white print if they are to wear it for the rest of the Champions League journey.
The numbers have not been a problem in the Bundesliga, where Bayern has been wearing the red shirt as planned.
The next Champions League match is on Wednesday night against Celtic, which will be played at Celtic Park. Given the white on Celtic's home shirts, Bayern is expected to wear black.
