Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich look to make a huge step forward in their pursuit of regaining the Bundesliga title on Saturday, coming up against holders and current 2nd place, Bayer Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany's side have been in fantastic form, and are on a run of seven consecutive league victories after comfortably defeating Werder Bremen 3-0 last weekend.
A victory at the BayArena for the Bavarians would take them a resounding eleven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with fourteen games to go, putting them firmly in the driving seat. For Leverkusen, it's a must-win game to keep their title aspirations alive.
Despite trailing Bayern by eight points heading into kick-off, Leverkusen's title defense has been a valiant one so far. They've lost just one game all season, to Leipzig in August, but converting one point into three has been their issue. Alonso's side have drawn seven matches, four more than Kompany's Bayern.
Recent history lends itself to Leverkusen in this fixture, with Bayern not beating their counterparts since September 2022. They last encountered each other in December in the DFB Pokal with Leverkusen getting the better of Kompany's side, beating them 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the sides:
Date
Result
December 3, 2024
Bayern Munich 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen (DFB Pokal)
September 28, 2024
Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
February 10, 2024
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich
September 15, 2023
Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
March 19, 2023
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs Bayer Leverkusen
Despite taking part in partial training today, the match comes too soon for Alphonso Davies, who has been out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Joao Paulinha took part in the final training session before the team set off to Leverkusen, who has missed the last two games through illness, but remains a doubt for tomorrow.
Apart from this, and the absent backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, it's a clean bill of health for Kompany for this massively important Bundesliga clash. Kim Min Jae was rested as a precaution during the Champions League match with Celtic but is expected to reclaim his starting XI place over Eric Dier.
Raphael Guerrero will continue as Alphonso Davies deputy at left lack, while the right-back is a toss-up between Konrad Laimer and Sacha Boey.
Other than center-back Jeanuel Belocian, who is out for the season, Xabi Alonso comes into the game with a largely fit squad.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
United States: ESPN App, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, Now TV, Sky Go, Sky Go Extra
Canada: DAZN Canada
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Drops Hint About How Much Longer He Will Play For
Jamal Musiala Has Message For Fans After Extending Bayern Munich Contract
Michael Ballack Says ‘Lucky’ Bayern Munich Escaped Penalty Call In Celtic Clash
Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen In The Bundesliga