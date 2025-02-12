Transcript: Manuel Neuer Speaks To The Media Ahead Of Celtic vs Bayern Munich In The Champions League
Bayern Munich faces Celtic in the Champions League playoff, with captain Manuel Neuer knowing they are facing "a team that plays well together."
Neuer spoke to the media ahead of the first leg of the playoff at Celtic Park and is looking forward to the atmosphere, having missed the game in 2017.
I've spoken with Thomas Müller about 2017, and he told me about the impressive atmosphere. I'm looking forward to tomorrow, to football history and the history that Celtic's made. That's something I find special, getting to play here.- Manuel Neuer
Q: On Celtic's playing style
Neuer: I think Celtic play well together and have an aggressive team. We need to break through their pressing, need to try to play our attacking football. That starts with our build-up play, that we're wide awake. The atmosphere can create some nerves, but we're prepared. Celtic don't like playing against the ball, so we want to build up our attacks towards Celtic's box as well as possible and create chances.
Q: On the return of Hiroki Ito
Neuer: He's not yet played a proper game for Bayern. We're pleased to have another center-back, a left-footer who can play in different positions. We're all pleased he's back. It's great to be able to meet him out in the middle. I'm excited about his first appearances.
Q: oOn his opposite number, Kasper Schmeichel
Neuer: We've met each other a few times and had chats as goalkeepers. It's nice as someone older to meet a goalkeeper the same age.
Q: On thoughts about the final being in Munich
Neuer: That's in the future. There's a lot we need to do before then. It's special to have the final in Munich again. Thomas and I are the only ones who played back then. It's special for us, for all the employees who were here at the time as well. We're excited. But we first need to get past Celtic and take things one step at a time.
Q: On facing deep-lying opponents
Neuer: I've always played in a really attacking way and have an even higher position in possession than before. We're a team that has a lot of possession that looks to get numbers in the opposition half. We've always come up against teams that defend with a back five against us and park the bus. We always need to deal with that. I think we've also made mistakes in the past, but also a lot, right? You can see that in how many goals we've scored.
Q: On new goalkeeper Jonas Urbig
Neuer: If he were going to be playing immediately at Bayern, he would've played at least two games. We've discussed things and will obviously try to make sure Jonas can develop. That can only happen when he plays. That will only happen in discussion with the coach and the goalkeeping team. I think he's really good and has integrated well in the middle of a season. It's not normal for a goalkeeper to join in the winter.
Q: On Celtic again
Neuer: We're aware of their forwards. For me as a goalkeeper, I need to deal with these players who have pace, can transition quickly and also finish quickly. It's important for us to have these transitions, win challenges after losing the ball, and make the right decisions. We've been working on that.
