Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich are set to play Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga home clash on Saturday, April 12. The Bavarians are currently top of the table with 68 points from 28 matches.
Dortmund, meanwhile, are eighth with 41 points on the board. The Dortmund game is in between two legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Inter Milan for Bayern, trailing 2-1 from the first leg.
Vincent Kompany addressed the media ahead of the mega Bundesliga match. Read on to know what the Bayern manager said (via Bayern Munich).
Q: Team news
Kompany: Aleks Pavlovic and Kingsley Coman will be in training today and do some tests, but I'm presuming that nothing will change in terms of the squad for the Dortmund game. We also can't say anything yet about Manuel Neuer for the Inter second leg.
Q: On the impact of the Inter loss
Kompany: It doesn't actually feel like a loss. We've still got the second leg to come. It's Der Klassiker against Dortmund, with the history between the clubs. The result here last season is extra motivation for us. There's no lack of that or energy. We'll also need the fans. They're up for this.
Q: On the gap between Bayern and Dortmund in the Bundesliga table
Kompany: Der Klassiker hasn't lost any of its gloss. Obviously the games against Leverkusen this season were also special. But I grew up with Bayern against Dortmund or Bayern against Bremen being big games. That's still the case. You also look at the start of the season when these games are. I think it's good that there's some extra heat around these games, that they're made special. We need to take the importance into our play tomorrow.
Q: On frequent big games
Kompany: We're at a point in the season where everything is important - every moment, every minute. We can't prioritise things. Everything is important and is a priority. The fact it's Der Klassiker is an extra ingredient. The fact you've only got 15 players available with Bundesliga experience, it's less of a headache because we need everybody. Everyone will have an important role.
Q: On Dortmund's Julien Duranville
Kompany: He was a huge talent in the Anderlecht academy. He was the best in his age group. He's got what it takes for a top career but has also had bad luck with injuries. He's our opponent. I don't really want him to show all his talent against us, but I feel a connection with young players from Anderlecht or Brussels. I hope he has a good career, but please not tomorrow.
Q: On reacting to the Inter defeat
Kompany: We always want to win, but it's still too early to describe everything as a negative experience. Our belief is still very big for the second leg. I think we can also draw strength and energy from what we did against Inter. Obviously we write about winners in the end, but even with the injuries there's big belief we can win in Milan. Even with all the setbacks, we've got the feeling we're capable of winning every match, including tomorrow.
Q: On before the second leg against Inter Milan
Kompany: There's the physical and mental side we need to work on against Dortmund so we can go to Milan mentally strong. And a win against Dortmund is part of that.
Q: On Thomas Muller
Kompany: I don't have much to say about tomorrow's line-up or against Inter. It was a wonderful moment for everyone - for us as well - when Thomas came on and scored. That should still happen often. It was a positive moment, and we want more of that in the coming weeks.
Q: On Leroy Sane
Kompany: It's been clear in recent games that Leroy is in good form, which is why he's started a lot. We've got great talent in the team, and he's one of those players who's helped us a lot lately and scored important goals. I've got no doubt that he'll continue to bring that for us.
Q: On Dortmund's mental state after losing 4-0 to Barcelona
Kompany: I'd like to have an answer to that question, but we're all people. Anything is possible. You obviously go into games feeling very assured after big wins. And you then have doubts when you lose. That's completely normal. I want our guys, because we also failed to win against Inter, to show a good reaction. Dortmund's mental state isn't important for us.
