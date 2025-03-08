Vincent Kompany, Kane, and Muller React to Bayern Munich’s 3-2 Loss Against VfL Bochum
Bayern Munich suffered a 3-2 loss against VfL Bochum in their Bundesliga home clash on March 7. Raphael Guerreiro scored twice (14', 28') to give Bayern a first-half lead.
Jakov Medic (31'), Ibrahima Sissoko (51'), and Matus Bero (71') found the back of the net for Bochum. Joao Palhinha, meanwhile, was sent off in the 42nd minute of the game.
Despite the defeat, Bayern kept up their eight-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who lost to Werder Bremen. The Bavarians have 61 points from 25 matches. Vincent Kompany, Harry Kane, and Thomas Muller reacted to the result. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: Congratulations to Bochum. We won't look for excuses, we lost. We'll analyse it, we must take responsibility for it. It's important to focus on the reaction. Even with ten men, our ambition must be to win the game or at least not to lose it. We didn't achieve that. Bochum deserve the feeling of having won, I know what energy that takes. Now it's about the next game for us.
Thomas Muller: It was a football game with all its facets. Of course we did our bit for the game to go our way at first. We turned in a really good performance at the beginning, but then we made mistakes. We missed a penalty, saw a red card and conceded goals. To play with ten men doesn't necessarily lead to goals. There was plenty to analyse for everyone, but we still move on. Maybe that's easier because nothing's changed in the table. We'll fully focus on Tuesday from tomorrow on.
Harry Kane: We got off to a good start and did everything necessary to take the lead. Then they scored and the momentum shifted. After the red card it showed we have to stay focused for 90 minutes at this level, otherwise we might get punished – and that's what happened today.
Max Eberl (Board member): We got off to a very good start and deservedly took a two-goal lead. Then we conceded a goal from a set piece and saw a red card. We tried it in the second half but didn't put in the legwork to compensate for it. Bochum then scored two gaols and we lost, that's very annoying.
