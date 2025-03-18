Bayern Munich Sporting Director and Vincent Kompany Spotted at Top European Game
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany will never discuss transfer targets until they sign with the club, and neither will the sporting director, Christoph Freund.
However, speculation will begin when they are spotted in the stands at a top European game that does not involve Die Roten. That happened at a game on Sunday, 24 hours after Bayern's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin.
MORE: Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights of Bundesliga Clash
Game cameras from ESPN (h/t @iMiaSanMia) panned to Kompany and Freund in the stands at the Parc des Princes for the PSG vs Marseille game in Ligue 1.
The Bavarians can play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, but we are far from that scenario for a scouting trip. It likely wasn't a casual trip to watch a game of soccer. So, who were they watching?
PSG are a team with plenty of talent. However, there doesn't look like a player who would make that move, with everybody looking settled at the club. That also doesn't mean Bayern won't bid for one of the Parisians' star players.
Marseille have several good players, one of which is Amine Gouiri, who has only just signed for the club in January. It's not apparent who it could be, but we may soon find out.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Scout Claims Bayern Munich Have Opened Talks to Sign Liverpool Ace Virgil van Dijk
Jamal Musiala Arrives at German National Team Hotel Sporting NFL Jersey
South Korea Head Coach Blasts Bayern Munich Over Kim Min-Jae Injury
Bundesliga Title Race: The Next Five Games for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen