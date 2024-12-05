Arne Slot Expects Mohamed Salah To Continue At Liverpool After Setting Premier League Record
Liverpool are expecting Mohamed Salah to "continue for a long time" after an impressive performance in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday in the Premier League, according to head coach Arne Slot.
Salah's contract expires at the end of the current season and said recently he was "disappointed" by the club's failure to offer him a new one. The 32-year-old showed once again why he deserves a new deal after assisting Curtis Jones for the Red's opener and then scoring twice before Fabian Schar's late equaliser for the home side.
Salah has now set a Premier League record by scoring and assisting in the same game on 37 occasions – more than any player in the competition's history. Following his two goals, the Egypt international is currently the leading scorer in the top-flight this season with 13.
After the game at St. James' Park, Slot told Amazon Prime via BBC: "Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.
"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."
The Dutchman added: "I have seen many games of last season but it is always difficult to judge a player if you are not there. What I did most was [look at] style of play and team performance and not that much the individual performance and what I noticed from the start, when he came in [in pre-season was] how fit he was, how ready he was to make it a very good season for him.
"That he led by example from the first day onwards in pre-season where so many of his teammates who he usually plays with, so the international players, were not there and to still be able to work that hard, he did, and train so hard: yeah, and then we all saw the quality in the training sessions. So it's not a surprising thing for me that he's done so well until now.
Liverpool have dropped points only for the third time this season since Slot took charge in the summer and their lead is now cut from nine points to seven at the start of a busy December.
