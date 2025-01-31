Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Bournemouth
Liverpool travel to the south coast to take on in-form Bournemouth as they return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon. The Reds could open up a nine-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with a win at Vitality Stadium.
READ MORE: Liverpool Midfielder Stefan Bajcetic Set To Join Las Palmas After Agreeing To Terminate RB Salzburg Loan
The Gunners host defending league champions Manchester City on Sunday. This will be the third consecutive time Arne Slot's side have been in action at 3pm on a Saturday.
Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 11 and now sit seventh in the league just one point behind Manchester City in fourth. The Cherries thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at home last weekend.
READ MORE:Arne Slot Rules Out Loan Move For Liverpool Midfielder James McConnell In January Transfer Window
Bournemouth have already seen off the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium this season. Liverpool, who have only failed to score in just one of their 15 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth beat Andoni Iraola's side 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in September.
Liverpool trio Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will train with their teammates on Friday ahead of the game. However, it is unknown if they will be available for selection.
Gomez, who returned to training on Wednesday, has missed the Reds’ last eight matches because of a hamstring injury, while Jota has been sidelined since scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Post Game Press Conference PSV Eindhoven | Everything You Need To Know
Nunez, meanwhile, missed Wednesday’s loss at PSV Eindhoven due to illness, and Arne Slot has provided the latest injury updates on the trio.
The Dutchman told the media: “All three of them are in training today so then the question is, ‘Are they already far enough to join us towards Bournemouth?’
“That’s something we have to wait and see today because we have probably also more than 20 players available. We always have more than 20 available but the ones that are mostly there.
“So, we have to make the smartest decision for them, but also for winning the game tomorrow.”
Curtis Jones continues to be sidelined after picking up a knock shortly before half-time in last Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League home win over Lille. Jones set up the opening goal for Mohamed Salah.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Summer Plans After Quiet First Two Transfer Windows