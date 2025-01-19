Darwin Nunez Makes New Liverpool Pledge After Brace In Premier League Win Over Brentford
Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has pledged to keep working hard after his match-winning performance at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Nunez scored twice in stoppage time to give the Reds a 2-0 win at Gtech Community Stadium.
The Uruguay international has now scored the most-ever stoppage-time winners away from home (three) in the top-flight. The Reds are six points clear at the top of the league table after Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa.
Substitute Nunez came to the rescue, scoring with Liverpool's 36th shot of the game to break the deadlock before fellow substitute Harvey Elliott set up the 25-year-old to net his double two minutes later.
The former Benfica forward has often been criticised for wastefulness in front of goal, however, he hopes his brace will serve as a springboard going forward under Arne Slot who prefers to use Luis Diaz as the centre-forward in his system with Diogo Jota battling fitness issues.
“There are moments that are very difficult for us players - for me, it’s right now, but I never throw the towel in,” Nunez, who was on the scoresheet for the first time since last month told Sky Sports. “I always carry on working in training. If I need to stay to train more, I stay, to improve.
“I think the work that I do on the pitch to help the team, to defend as well, I think I’ve always done it well. But I haven’t scored goals and I know people look at that, [because] the striker has to score goals.
“The truth is that I’m going through a rough patch and like I said before, I always stay focused on my job and I’m always going to give everything for Liverpool. It’s really important to keep my head up and to always say: ‘OK, I’ve got to work because I need to improve.’
“And I stay strong with this mentality and with the support of my family and of course the fans, who are incredible.”
Nunez added: “Now I have to keep on working. These two goals will definitely help to build my confidence. I’m very happy with the win for the team.”
