Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update On Liverpool's Pursuit Of Napoli Talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Liverpool's pursuit of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window.
Kvaratskhelia has been linked with the Reds, who have been monitoring his situation and could make a push to sign the 23-year-old amid speculation over his future at the Serie A leaders.
Arne Slot refused to be drawn on any potential move this month. The Dutchman said: “What I make of that is that it’s January.
“I think I said after the West Ham game not to disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that have interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us to go somewhere else. That is what’s happening now.
“Nine out of 10 times, 99 out of a 100 times, at the end of the window it’s clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true. So what can I comment about it? The rumours, keep going for it, but no comments from our side.”
Napoli boss Antonio Conte confirmed over the weekend that Kvaratskhelia could leave Napoli this transfer window as he wants to quit the club. Conte said: “We are talking about an important player.
“Last summer I spoke to the president and I wanted to have some technical certainties by demanding the confirmation of some important players. Even though he and others had asked to be sold, I worked on it and managed to keep who I wanted.
“[Kvaratskhelia] asked the club to be sold. I am disappointed, I realised that it was a bolt from the blue and I am taking a step back. I would never want him to think that I have chained him here if he were to stay.
“I did it last summer thinking of convincing him of the goodness of the project but evidently I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”
Arne Sot's side are long-standing admirers of Kvaratskhelia and according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are yet to submit a bid for the Serie A or approach his agent over a possible move.
Romano said via LFC Transfer Room: "Liverpool have not submitted any proposal or even approached Napoli or Kvaratkhelia's agent, they are only monitoring the situation."
Kvaratskhelia is nearing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the two clubs set to meet on Monday to finalise the deal as per ESPN. The report claims that the deal is likely to be worth between €60million ($61m) and €65m for the Georgia international.
