Huge News For Liverpool With Positive Update On Contract Situation For Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all available to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs starting January 1st.
All three have played vital roles in Liverpool’s success in recent years, and their contributions have not diminished over time.
READ MORE: Barcelona Tipped To Win Champions League Ahead Of Arne Slot’s Liverpool
Salah is having a brilliant season, with 18 goals and 15 assists across 24 games in all competitions. Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have helped solidify Liverpool’s backline, tied with Arsenal and Inter Milan in conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League and Champions League.
The big news on the contract situation of the Liverpool duo of van Dijk and Salah comes from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.
READ MORE: Liverpool Told To Make Move For Bundesliga Star Amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Impasse
Sheth informed GIVEMESPORT that it looks ‘very likely’ that the Egyptian and Netherlands captains will stay at Liverpool despite their contracts expiring this summer.
“It looks very likely, at the moment, that Salah and Van Dijk will stay. I'm not saying Alexander-Arnold won't stay. It's just that his one hasn't been made as public as Salah and Van Dijk.”
Liverpool are top of the Premier League table and Champions League standings this Christmas, and Sheth’s news is a good present to celebrate.
Salah and van Dijk will be crucial to the Reds’ charge on all fronts, and it now looks like both will be there to help the club next season as well.