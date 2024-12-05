Ibrahima Konate Nears Contract Agreement With Liverpool
Negotiations between Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool regarding a contract extension are continuing to progress, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The France international defender's contract expires in summer 2026 so it would make sense for the club to get it sorted sooner to avoid a repeat of the ongoing headache with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.
Konate has made an impressive start to the season featuring in every Premier League and Champions League game until his injury against Manchester City on Sunday. He now faces a few weeks on the sidelines, however, getting his contract extended could be a priority for the club.
Writing on the platform X, Romano said: "Talks over new deal for Ibrahima Konaté at Liverpool keep proceeding as planned, club confident to get it sealed.
LFC management and coaching staff happy with Ibrahima as they want him to be part of long term project."
It is unclear what the length of an extension to Konate's deal would be, although at 25 years old, he will still have many years of playing at a top level.
In recent weeks, there has been speculation that he could be appointed captain of the French national team due to the inconsistencies and attitude of Kylian Mbappe.
