Liverpool 'Desperate' for 'Valuable' Andy Robertson to Sign a New Deal
The main story coming out of Anfield this year is about the Reds' three most important players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijks, whose contracts are expiring at the end of the current season.
Even though Arne Slot has given the team a new life, making them play some unbelievable football, this contract situation is still one of the main talking points.
Reports from England are claiming that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are not panicking, however, there has yet to be much positive news about any potential agreements being close, meaning that a lot of Liverpool fans are starting to get a bit nervy.
One player who many people haven't thought about when it comes to expiring contracts is Andy Robertson.
The Scotland captain's deal ends at the end of the 2025/26 season, however, one insider is claiming that the Reds are 'desperate' to keep hold of the experienced left-back and are planning on offering him a new deal.
“They want Robertson to commit to a new deal,” former Premier League scout Mike Brown told Football Insider.
“Tsimikas has been more involved this season and Slot likes to rotate those two, but they still feel he’s a valuable presence on and off the pitch.
“We’ve spoken about their priorities in terms of getting their best players tied down. But Robertson has gone under the radar in that respect.
“There are question marks about Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, now there are questions about Robertson, and all of a sudden they’re in serious trouble.
“Worst-case scenario, they lose all three of those three at the end of the season. Then, if Robertson leaves next year, that’s the majority of their leaders and big names gone.
“He’s been such an important player for them over the years, and even if his role is becoming less crucial, he would be a huge miss if he left.
“So from what I’ve heard, they’re desperate to get him tied down because they don’t want to risk being in that difficult situation where they’re losing their experiences heads.”