Liverpool's Stance On Transfer For Real Madrid And France Star Aurelien Tchouameni Revealed
Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the January transfer window which opens in less than two months as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.
The Reds were keen on signing the defensive midfield when Jurgen Klopp was in charge, reportedly getting as far as agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman in 2022, but he decided to join Real Madrid from AS Monaco instead.
Tchouameni has played regularly for Madrid ever since moving to the Spanish capital, but in recent times the 24-year-old has struggled to churn out impressive performances for Carlo Ancelotti's side who are second in La Liga with 27 points, six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona.
He has racked up 15 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season. Tchouameni is reportedly considering pushing for a Real Madrid exit at the end of this season and Liverpool have been linked with a move after failing to land Martin Zubimendi in the summer.
Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, The Athletic's James Pearce discussed Liverpool’s January transfer plans and provided the latest update on Tchouameni links to the club.
“No, all quiet at the moment. No, no. You know, there’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid?” Pearce said.
“Talk about them potentially looking to move him on. And I think mainly because obviously we know Liverpool was so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced.
“But I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that. I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool gets through this period up to January. Because Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position. And effectively he’s got that.”
Tchouameni is expected to miss the Champions League clash against Liverpool on November 27 after spraining his ankle in Madrid’s 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League.
The France international is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks. After the November international break, Real Madrid will travel to Leganes in La Liga on November 24 before an away Champions League fixture at Liverpool three days later.