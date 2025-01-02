Liverpool Tell Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Not For Sale In January After Rejecting First Offer
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the subject of a tug-of-war as Liverpool and Real Madrid battle for his signature. The Reds have seen Alexander-Arnold's contract run down and he is just six months away from leaving for nothing, which has opened the door for Madrid.
READ MORE: Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Star's Contract Situation Ahead Of Potential Move
The La Liga champions made a shock bid for the Liverpool vice-captain on New Year’s Eve before the January transfer window opened, however, Arne Slot's side quickly rejected the approach as they still harbour hopes that Alexander-Arnold will choose to sign a new deal.
Real Madrid are not ready to give up on their no.1 target this January and are considering whether to test Liverpool’s resolve again. The 26-year-old has been offered a new deal by Liverpool, with talks ongoing.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are keen to get a new right-back this month, with first-choice option Dani Carvajal ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.
Jamie Carragher weighed in on Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool claiming the player and his representatives encouraged Real Madrid to try and sign him in January to "cover themselves" for when he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Consider Testing Liverpool’s Resolve With Second Bid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Carragher said on social media: "The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!
"I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down. It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up."
According to Marca's Juan Castro via LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool have made it clear to Real Madrid that Alexander-Arnold is not for sale in January.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants To Leave Liverpool On 'The Best Possible Terms' Amid Real Madrid Interest
The report claims that the Reds have a goal in mind which is to win the Premier League and Champions League and are in no desperate need of money. Liverpool have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
He made 23 appearances, scored once, and provided five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
READ MORE:Real Madrid Showing Their Hand Benefits Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Negotiation According To Melissa Reddy