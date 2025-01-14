Liverpool Yet To Receive Offers For Darwin Nunez Amid Interest From Saudi Pro League
Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window. Since his big-money transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2022, Nunez has netted 22 times and registered 13 assists in 80 Premier League appearances for the Reds.
Last season, the 25-year-old managed to score 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 to win their 10th Carabao Cup. This term, he has been in and out of Arne Slot's starting XI.
Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer prefers Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz ahead of the Uruguay international who has just four goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.
Nunez, who is unavailable for Liverpool's Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night due to a one-match suspension is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. On Monday, reports went rife that Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer in the region of £70million for Nunez from Al-Hilal.
The Reds reportedly value their striker closer to the £85million mark, however, according to The Athletic, Slot's side have yet to receive any offers for Nunez, despite speculation about a possible move to the Saudi Pro League.
The online portal claims that Saudi clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have both been linked with Nunez, but there have been no discussions with Liverpool or bids tabled for Nunez who cost Liverpool an initial fee of £64million from Benfica.
Speaking about Nunez last month, Slot told reporters: "For me, he has impact.
"If you only look at goals, he hasn't scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He's part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot.
"Of course, as a number nine you want to score more goals and that's definitely what he wants as well. But I'm not only judging Mohamed Salah on his goals and Darwin on his goals - I also judge them on their work-rate and what they bring to the team.
"The fans support him so much that maybe he wants it too much."
