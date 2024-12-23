Mohamed Salah Gives Short Answer On Current Liverpool Contract Situation
With the January transfer window approaching, Mohamed Salah has still yet not signed a new deal at Liverpool as his long-term future remains uncertain. Salah has been offered a new contract by the club and talks are said to be ongoing.
Arne Slot and Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of the 32-year-old who will be able to speak with other clubs about joining them at the end of the season. Salah has been in fine form this season for the Reds.
The Egypt international became Liverpool's fourth-highest goalscorer ever after scoring twice and providing two assists in the 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Salah moved above the legendary Billy Liddell, who ended his Reds career with 228 strikes from 534 appearances between 1946 and 1960.
The victory strengthened Liverpool's lead at the top of the summit after second-placed Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day against Everton.
Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has 170 Premier League goals, 44 in the Champions League, six FA Cup strikes, five in the Europa League, three in the League Cup, and one Community Shield goal.
When asked about his latest contract update after the win over Ange Postecoglou’s side, Salah told Sky Sports: 'No, no'. 'Records? It's great to achieve that at such a big club. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it."
On his record-breaking evening, the Egyptian added: "Of course, I didn't think I about it before the game to be fair, but I'm glad that I've done it a few times. So yeah, something makes me happy. I'm proud, and just keep working hard.
"Of course, it's something great to achieve. It's such a big club like Liverpool. But again, the most important thing is we won the game, and they had that achievement. It's great.
"I don't know how he (Billy Liddell) scored that many goals to be fair. I think the football in that time was quite seven against seven. It wasn't really 11 against 11, but he's a great legend for the club, and we have a good contact. So whatever I'm gonna end my career with, I'm happy about it. So let's see."
Salah's double against Tottenham saw him move two goals clear of Erling Haaland at the top of the Premier League scoring charts, while he also became the first player in Premier League history to hit double figures in goals and assists before Christmas.
