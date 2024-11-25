Mohamed Salah Provides Fresh Update On Liverpool Contract Situation
Mohamed Salah has provided the latest transfer update regarding his contract situation at Liverpool as he edges close to the final six months of a deal signed in late June of 2022.
The 32-year-old will be free to speak to clubs outside of England about a free transfer next summer when the winter window opens on January 1. Salah was on target in Liverpool's 3-2 win at Southampton as Arne Slot's side went eight points clear in the Premier League table.
It is believed that negotiations with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas are still ongoing, however with the Egypt international being the highest-paid player in Anfield history, reaching an agreement on a new deal is becoming difficult due to the club's carefully balanced wage structure.
Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Anfield and continue competing at the highest level. He has already scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 18 appearances for the Reds in all competitions as Liverpool are now considered contenders for the league title.
Speaking in a rare interview about his current situation, Salah confirmed he has yet to receive a contract offer from the Reds.
"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," Salah conceded.
"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.
"I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.
"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see.
"I'm very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."
On any potential move to Saudi Arabia, Salah added: "I don't want to speak about that. I am focused with the team now.
"It is an important win (against Southampton). I'm glad that we managed to win the game because were 2-1 down. The best thing is to win the game because the next game is against Manchester City. Hopefully we keep winning.
"I'm just playing my game. trying to chill and relax and just play. The whole team has the chemistry now with the new manager (Arne Slot). Hopefully we keep winning and win something in the end."