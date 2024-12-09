Mohamed Salah’s Cryptic Post Could Confirm He Has Signed a New Deal at Liverpool
Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are still yet to officially announce that they have reached an agreement which would keep the Egyptian at Anfield pas this season.
With how well the 32-year-old is performing this campaign, it is all most people can talk about, and rightfully so.
Even though Salah is meant to be reaching his 'twilight' years in his football career, he is currently showing no signs of slowing down, scoring 15 times and providing 12 assists in 21 games this season.
Despite there being no official news, transfer specialists have been providing more and more updates in the last couple of days, potentially signifying a deal might be close.
The Sunday Mirror, via Liverpool on SI, reported in their newspaper that Liverpool and Mo Salah had come to an agreement over a new two-year deal.
However, the ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic provided an update yesterday which counteracted this report by saying no agreement has been reached but Liverpool have made an 'opening offer' to the Egyptians camp.
Even though reliable insiders are still adamant that neither party has reached an agreement, Salah's recent Instagram post is adding some fuel to the fire that he has signed a new deal.
Last night, the Egyptian posted a story which showed him at home watching television and on his table was a container with white smoke billowing out of the top.
People on social media have claimed that white smoke can represent new beginnings or a partnership.
We have researched more into this and what seems to be burning is 'Bakhoor', which is typically used during special occasions such as weddings, or simply for relaxing purposes.
In Arabian culture, it's a traditional gesture to pass bakhoor among guests, so they can scent their hair, clothing and hands.
Even though it could be good news, the likelihood is that Mo Salah was enjoying his night with his family and wanted to light some incense. However, only the Egyptian knows the true meaning!