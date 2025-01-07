Mohamed Salah Takes On Social Media To Strike Back At Liverpool Legend For Constant Criticism
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called out Jamie Carragher on social media by claiming that the Reds legend is starting to become 'obsessed' with him amid his ongoing contract situation.
Salah posted a photo on X of himself, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on Monday. All three players are in the last six months of their Liverpool contracts. Carragher weighed in on the forward's cryptic social media post.
The former England international advised Salah and Alexander-Arnold to "take a leaf out of" Van Dijk's book amid the ongoing uncertainty over their Anfield futures.
“Oh I don’t know,” Carragher said when asked what he made of Salah’s post. “I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole situation, as the captain of the club, in a higher esteem for me.
"The way he’s conducted himself, his performances on the pitch, the way he’s led the team. He hasn’t got involved in too much around this.
"Rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah, I’d probably like to pay tribute to Virgil van Dijk. He’s come across as a real statesman the way he’s handled it. He’s been asked questions, he’s knocked it away.
"He’s here to win the league, he wants to do his utmost for Liverpool. Fingers crossed he signs. The other two could maybe look at Virgil van Dijk and take a leaf out of his book.”
Salah responded by writing on X: "I'm starting to think you're obsessed with me," alongside a winking emoji.
Carragher soon replied to Salah saying: "I've always been obsessed with you. Hopefully that obsession will continue next season."
This is the latest episode of the ongoing feud between Carragher and Salah. The former accused the latter of being "selfish" for how he was handling his contract situation with Liverpool last year.
"I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah," Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek [in the Champions League] and Man City at the weekend. That's the story right now."
He added: "If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club."
Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold are all eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign teams as their Liverpool contracts expire at the end of the current season.
