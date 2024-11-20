Nottingham Forest's Asking Price For Murillo Revealed Amid Liverpool, Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to have learned the asking price for Nottingham Forest's Brazilian defender Murillo.
The 22-year-old has impressed at the City Ground since his £10million move from Corinthians 18 months ago and has been a key component in the excellent start to this campaign made by Nuno Espirito Santo's team.
Interest in Murillo from Liverpool has been rumoured, with the future of Virgil van Dijk remaining a hot topic of conversation at Anfield with the 33-year-old out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave on a free transfer.
He finds himself in the same situation at the club as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Reds supporters awaiting key developments in the coming weeks.
Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Murillo as they look for defensive reinforcements, with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all out through serious injury.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Los Blancos, and Barcelona are interested in Murillo, but a move in the January transfer window is ruled out even though there is an acknowledgement that he will eventually make his way to a bigger club.
The outlet also claims that Forest will be looking for £70million+ for the player who received his first call-up to the Brazilian national team squad for the last round of internationals.