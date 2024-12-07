Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Matchweek 15 - Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Clash Postponed
As the Premier League heads into matchweek 15, there was disappointment for Everton and Liverpool fans as the Merseyside derby on Saturday was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Daragh.
The Reds were hoping to open up a ten-point gap at the top of the table before their rivals took to the field with a victory at Goodison Park, but instead, they will get a well-deserved rest during a very busy period of the season.
Manchester City are up first to try and close the gap at the top on Saturday afternoon as they face a tricky challenge at Crystal Palace before Arsenal take to the pitch on Sunday against in-form Fulham.
Sunday's late game sees second-placed Chelsea travel to Tottenham for a London derby with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou under pressure and desperate for a win.
Matchweek 15 Fixtures/Results
Saturday, 7th December 2024
12:30 pm Everton P-P Liverpool
3:00 pm Aston Villa v Southampton
3:00 pm Brentford v Newcastle United
3:00 pm Crystal Palace v Manchester City
5:300 pm Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Sunday, 8th December 2024
2:00 pm Fulham v Arsenal
2:00 pm Ipswich Town v Bournemouth
2:00 pm Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea