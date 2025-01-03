Real Madrid Plan To Give Liverpool Time To Think Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold contract situation has come to a head with the opening of the January transfer window.
Real Madrid have already seen one bid for the right-back turned down by Liverpool, and the Reds have let Los Blancos know that any future bids are secondary to their Premier League and Champions League ambitions.
A recent report from the Spanish publication MARCA states that Madrid believe reinforcement is needed for Dani Carvajal’s injury.
However, Los Blancos plan to give the situation some time so Liverpool can reconsider and think about the best solution.
Despite needing reinforcement in the right-back position, with Lucas Vázquez currently filling in for the Carvajal void, they will not be pushed to make the signing in January.
Alexander-Arnold can now sign a pre-contract negotiation with Madrid, and Los Blancos appear prepared to play the waiting game with the Reds to test their resolve.
If Liverpool are unable to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay, they can accept a bid from Madrid or risk losing him on a free transfer.