Virgil van Dijk Provides Fresh Update On Liverpool Future
Virgil van Dijk has provided a fresh update on his future at Liverpool with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. He also played down a summer switch to Real Madrid when asked by Spain-based journalists after Wednesday's game at Anfield.
Van Dijk helped the Reds keep a clean sheet as they secured a 2-0 over current holders Madrid in the Champions League - becoming the first club to reach the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs this season, having won all their five matches in the competition.
The 33-year-old's future is up in the air alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold and according to reports, the Netherlands and Liverpool skipper is expected to sign a new deal soon. Asked about his future at the club and a possible move to Madrid, Van Dijk said: "What a direct question! The guys here (UK-based reporters) are never usually that direct but listen, there's nothing I can say [on my future].
"Real Madrid need defenders do they? They have Rudiger. Can I move in the summer? The only the main focus for me at the moment is Man City, Liverpool. I am fully focused on that and I have nothing else to say regarding my future."
Liverpool welcome defending champions Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds are currently eight points clear at the top and a win over Pep Guardiola's side will see Liverpool open up an 11-point lead early in the season.
Speaking ahead of the crucial game, Virgil van Dijk added: “For a reason they won [the title] four times in a row. "We have to be ready for a very difficult one at the weekend and we will be. Obviously they are not in the best form of their lives, I think injuries play a big part in that.
"We as a team have been in a situation like that with loads of injuries and it is never easy to then find consistency and the confidence. But I know, like everyone else who understands football and has seen Man City over the last few years, they can turn it around at any moment. Hopefully not on Sunday but we have to be at our best to get a result and that's what we are aiming for.
“It is always good to be playing against the best [like Haaland], same as tonight – not only Kylian but Jude was good as well and very difficult to handle at times. At the weekend it will be the same, battles which are nice to see for the neutral.
"I am really looking forward to it and we will start focusing on it from tomorrow morning straight away and try to see how we are going to attack them in the right way to get a result because that's what we want to achieve.
“We should not look at anyone but ourselves. As long as we are consistent, getting points on the board that is all that matters. That is what we are focusing on. I want to make sure we as a team are winning games, finding ways to win the game, working our socks off and staying calm.
"We are going to be in December on Sunday and there are still five months to go. Obviously we want to win the game but we know what they are capable of and first and foremost we have to be ready for that challenge and whatever happens after that we have to keep going and stay calm."
