Virgil van Dijk Offers Brief Update On Liverpool Contract Talks
Virgil van Dijk has delivered a fresh update on his contract situation at Liverpool. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season together with vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah.
Van Dijk is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and losing him for free will be a huge blow to Arne Slot and the Reds. The Liverpool captain has been offered a new deal and negotiations are still ongoing.
The Netherlands international was in action for the Reds on Tuesday night as they secured a narrow 1-0 win at Girona to maintain their 100% record in the competition. Mohamed Salah's 63rd-minute penalty made it six victories from six in the league phase for Slot's side who remain top of the standings.
Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout rounds, however, the win puts them on the brink of a definite top-eight finish. This would see Liverpool progress straight to the last 16 and bypass the play-offs.
Speaking after the game about his contract situation, Van Dijk said via @5livesport on X: “There is no word. No news."
He added: “What wasn’t I pleased about? I wasn’t pleased with a lot.
“If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams we’ve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.
“But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.”
On Monday, Van Dijk was recognised for his impressive displays with inclusion in the FIFPro World XI for 2024. It was the fourth time the Dutchman has earned a spot, having done so in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Van Dijk now holds the record for the most appearances in the FIFPro World XI by a Dutch player and also moved clear of Steven Gerrard (three) for most appearances by a Liverpool player.
Read More:
Liverpool Goalkeeper Out Until 2025
Liverpool VS Girona | UEFA Champions League | Player Ratings
10 Man Liverpool Secure Late Draw Against Girona In UEFA Youth League