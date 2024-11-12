Barcelona want Man City's Erling Haaland and Shortlist Liverpool Targets Viktor Gyökeres & Omar Marmoush
Over the years, Barcelona have made some very expensive signings, with a lot of them not working out how they planned.
The most notable ones are Philippe Coutinho for €135million from Liverpool, Ousmane Dembele for €135million from Borussia Dortmund and Antonie Griezmann for €120million from Atletico Madrid.
All of these transfers were massive failures and in turn, they put the Spanish side at a massive financial loss, causing them to activate many 'levers' and come up with questionable ways to generate funds to sign players and pay wages.
The Catalonian side are by no means clear of these complications, however, a recent deal with Nike which is estimated to be worth around €1.7billion over 14 years has meant they have a bit more certainty going forward.
Due to this increase in funds from Nike, Barca seems to be planning their next big transfer move ahead of next summer's window.
According to SPORT journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, via DeadlineDayLive on X, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shortlisted three players who can be their 'statement signing'.
Their main target is the best striker in the world, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who was tipped to join either Real Madrid or Barca after a few years in the Premier League.
If they are unable to sign the Norweigan striker, the report states that Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyökeres is their back-up option, however, he has been linked with many top clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Finally, if they can't sign either of the Scandinavian forwards, the Spanish side will try and do a deal for Frankfurt and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who by all accounts, is one of Arne Slot's main targets at Liverpool.
Even though Robert Lewandowski has been very impressive this season, these rumours do indicate a potential transfer is on the horizon for the veteran striker. Recent reports that Saudi Arabia and the MLS are interested in him also makes sense as to why Barcelona are actively looking for a replacement.