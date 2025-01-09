Bayern Munich Could Accept £25m For Liverpool And Manchester City Target In January Transfer
Liverpool are trying to sort out the contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the January transfer window now in full swing.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool Right-Back Claims Conor Bradley Is 'Arguably Better' Than Trent Alexander-Arnold
New deals are on the table for all three players, however there is still no breakthrough in negotiations. Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold have entered the final six months of their current contracts and are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.
Question mark remains over Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid keen on signing the right-back this month. The Reds have already turned down an offer from the La Liga and Champions League holders for the England international.
Arne Slot recently said that Liverpool are keeping an eye open for a chance to strengthen in the transfer window. He said: "It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now.
READ MORE:Exclusive: Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Stance On Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mohamed Salah
"You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper we don't even have at the moment.
“If there's a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place.”
Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield in the past few weeks including Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Kimmich, and Omar Marmoush.
READ MORE: Liverpool Interested In Signing Bayern Munich Midfielder With Contract Set To Expire
Liverpool are credited with an interest in Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Salah. The Reds will face stern competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea for his signature.
According to Football Insider, Bayern could accept offers of £20-25million for Sane if he does not sign a new deal. The 28-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract and can now agree a pre-contract elsewhere.
The report claims that the January window could present the last chance for Bayern to cash in on the winger if he does not extend his deal. It is believed that Vincent Kompany's side are desperate to keep the Germany international as they compete for for the Bundesliga title and Champions League under Vincent Kompany this season.
Sane has racked up 19 appearances, scored five goals, and provided one assist for Bayern in all competitions this campaign.
READ MORE: Manchester City Prepare 'Formal Approach To Open Talks' To Sign Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush