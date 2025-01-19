Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: No Offers Received From Saudi Pro League For Liverpool's Two-Goal Hero
According to James Pearce, there have been no offers from Saudi Pro League clubs for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.
The 25-year-old produced a dramatic finish at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday with his late brace in stoppage time against Brentford claiming the three points for Arne Slot's team.
Whilst the match against the Bees was a reminder of the qualities Nunez can bring to the Reds, it has been a largely frustrating season for him with just six goals to his name so far.
Reports over recent days have suggested that there is interest in the striker from Saudi clubs, and one went as far as to claim that the Anfield hierarchy had turned down a £70million offer from Al-Hilal for the striker.
Athletic reporter Pearce (via LFC Transfer Room) has now confirmed, however, that Liverpool have not received any offers for Nunez despite the reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.
It is going to be an interesting couple of weeks ahead for Nunez to see if he can use his heroics against Brentford to revive his flagging Liverpool career.