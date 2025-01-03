Fiorentina Exploring Feasibility Of Signing Liverpool Forward Federico Chiesa For €7Million
According to a report, Fiorentina are exploring the possibility of signing Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa in January.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Manchester United
The Reds made a shock move for the Italian international in the summer, securing him for what looked like a bargain cut-price fee of just €12million from Juventus.
He has struggled, however, to establish himself at Anfield, making just four appearances totalling 123 minutes on the pitch.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Responds To Failed Approach From Real Madrid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Whilst Liverpool and Arne Slot have been firm in their stance that the 27-year-old needed time to get fit after missing a full pre-season with the Old Lady, several reports have linked him with a loan move back to Serie A this month.
According to TMW, however, Fiorentina are exploring the possibility of signing Chiesa permanently and suggest that they may try and reach an agreement with Liverpool for a fee of around €7million.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'At The Front Of The Queue' For Southampton Attacking Midfielder Tyler Dibling, Newcastle Also Interested
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst Chiesa might depart on loan to get some much-needed game time, it seems very unlikely that Liverpool would take a loss on a player who still has plenty of potential upside.