Ipswich Town & Crystal Palace Both Interested In Liverpool Winger Ben Doak After £15Million Bid Emerges
According to Alex Crook on X, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace are interested in Ben Doak, who is currently on loan from Liverpool at Championship side Middlesbrough.
Reports on Friday claimed that the Eagles have already made a bid of £15million for the 19-year-old that was immediately rebuffed.
The Chief Football Correspondent for Talksport is now also crediting Kieran McKenna's Ipswich with an interest in the Scotland international.
Doak continues to impress in the Championship with his two goals and five assists in just 20 appearances, helping Michael Carrick's Boro' into a playoff position.
Liverpool paid just £600k for the winger from Celtic in the summer of 2022, and he has since gone on to make 10 appearances for the Reds' first-team.
It appears that interest is ramping up in the player, however, with multiple clubs now in the race to sign him.
According to Crook, the reported offer of £15million made by Palace falls well below the Anfield hierarchy's valuation, which Paul Joyce claims is around the £30million mark.