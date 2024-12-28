Juventus Open To Federico Chiesa Return As Liverpool Exit Nears
Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool in the summer as Arne Slot's first signing but has since failed to make a meaningful impact, having struggled with various injuries.
Despite this, the Italian forward has looked promising during limited minutes in the EFL Cup against West Ham and Southampton. However, with the New Year approaching, he will be wanting to kick on and start playing regular Premier League football.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Confirms Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Van Dijk 'In Constant Talks' WIth Liverpool As January Looms
This will not be easy, of course - with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo's impressive performances, it will take something special to break through and disrupt their playing time. It does not help either that Liverpool are thriving in all competitions, so dropping certain players would make no sense.
Reports from Spain are now suggesting Chiesa could make a return to last club Juventus, with the Italian club surprisingly keen to resign him, throwing his Anfield future in doubt.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Informs Liverpool He Wants A Transfer To Real Madrid
Spanish outlet Fichajes claim "the possibility of returning to Italy seems to be gaining with momentum, especially with Juventus willing to welcome him back. His experience and talent would be a boost for the Turin team in their national and international aspirations."
A loan move also seems to be on the cards for Chiesa, with valuable minutes in Serie A an option for getting him match fit for the Reds.
READ MORE: Jordan Henderson Weighs In On Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Contract Negotiations