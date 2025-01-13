Liverpool Star Set To Join Scottish Premiership Side Kilmarnock On Loan For Rest Of Season
The January transfer window has been quiet so far while the rumour mill is in full swing as Liverpool prepare to return to Premier League action this week. The Reds take on Nottingham Forest and Brentford as they look to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.
There is still no news on the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah. The trio's contracts expire at the end of the season. Speculation over the futures of some Liverpool players continue.
Darwin Nunez is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs while Tyler Morton has hinted he could leave the club this January due to lack of game time. Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Harvey Elliott.
Fulham are 'weighing up' a move for Wataru Endo while Wolves, Ipswich Town, AC Milan, and Celtic are also 'monitoring' his situation at Anfield. Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have had offers rejected for Ben Doak who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.
On-loan Liverpool starlet Lewis Koumas is also drawing interest from Championship sides Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. Calvin Ramsay is the latest player to be linked with an Anfield exit.
According to Liverpool Echo, Ramsay is expected to head to Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season in the coming days. The 21-year-old's season-long loan switch to Wigan Athletic was cut short earlier this month because of lack of game time.
The right-back moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 but injuries have slowed down his progress. The report claims that Kilmarnock made the strongest pitch to offer Ramsay much-needed game-time amid reported interest from League One and League Two sides in the player.
Ramsay has made just two appearances for Liverpool after his first season at the club was initially disrupted by a back injury before missing the second half of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.
He has had loan spells at Championship sides Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers. During his time at Wigan, he racked up 12 appearances in all competitions - starting only starting five.
