Liverpool & Chelsea Scouts Have Watched Exciting Borussia Dortmund Winger 'Several Times'
According to Fabrizio Romano, there is strong interest from the Premier League in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
The former Manchester City youth player is enjoying a breakout season for the Bundesliga club, scoring nine and assisting five times in just 23 appearances across all competitions so far.
The 20-year-old's performances have caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs and as per transfer specialist Romano (via Football Fan Cast), that includes Liverpool and Chelsea who are actively scouting the player.
"My understanding is that, from Borussia Dortmund, they can feel that in 2025, probably summer more than January, it's going to be difficult to keep [Jamie] Bynoe-Gittens at the club, because the interest from Premier League clubs is more than strong."
"Several times, scouts from Liverpool, scouts from Chelsea and more clubs have been in attendance to follow [Jamie] Bynoe-Gittens' progress at Borussia Dortmund."
The England under-21 international appears to be another player who has benefitted from a move to the Bundesliga at a young age, following a similar path to that of Jude Bellingham.
Unlike the Real Madrid midfielder, however, it seems likely that Bynoe-Gittens will make his way back to England and could well find himself the target for some big Premier League clubs next summer as Romano confirms.