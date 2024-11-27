Liverpool Keeping Close Eye On Real Madrid Star's Situation In Spain
Liverpool have previously lost out to Real Madrid in recent years when it comes to transfers. In an ideal world, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Rodrygo could all have been playing for Liverpool.
However, they all ended at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid are also trying to lure the Reds' vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is close friends with Bellingham. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal.
Interest from Real Madrid have intensified in the last few weeks as the England international would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club from January. Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, refused to comment on the transfer rumours linking Real Madrid with a move for Alexander-Arnold.
The former Everton manager, speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool said: “I'm sorry but I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold. He is not my player.”
Bellingham has also addressed Alexander-Arnold's potential summer switch to Real Madrid, claiming: "Would I like to play with Trent? I will be with him in the national team, so that will be guaranteed.
"He is a Liverpool player and talking about the future is disrespectful. The important thing is to relieve the pressure. He is a great friend and I wish him all the best. Except tomorrow."
Alexander-Arnold is not the only player subject to a transfer interest, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is also attracting interest from Liverpool. Rodrygo was reportedly admired by former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield but no concrete offer was made.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid. The Reds would be ready to make a tempting offer for Rodrygo as Arne Slot looks to bolster his attacking options. Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the South American ahead of a possible move.
Rodrygo, who will miss Wednesday's clash through injury has made 15 appearances, scored three goals, and provided two assists for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.
The Brazil international previously revealed that he was close to signing for Liverpool while at his former club Santos. "We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” he said (via sportskeeda). “I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good... Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder.
“I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool." He moved to Madrid two years later, in the summer of 2019.
With Mohamed Salah's contract still up in the air, Liverpool could make a move for Rodrygo.
