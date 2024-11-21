Liverpool Interested In 21-Year-Old Ajax Defender But Could Face Competition From Tottenham Hotspur
According to a report, Liverpool and Tottenham are following a young Ajax defender as they search for potential defensive reinforcements.
Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract next summer, meaning both players could leave for free when the season ends.
In fact, the pair will be able to speak with overseas clubs about a potential move from the start of January, so the Anfield hierarchy faces a race against time if they want to get two of their biggest players tied down for the immediate future.
Reports have suggested that skipper Van Dijk is closest to an agreement to stay on Merseyside, but rumours persist that Alexander-Arnold could be destined to team up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.
Tottenham have endured a miserable start to the season and sit in tenth place in the Premier League after a defeat against Ipswich Town just before the international break.
Their inconsistent form and injury troubles in defence may mean that Ange Postecoglou will ask the club to once again bolster his squad over the coming months.
Caught Offside reports that sources have told them that Liverpool and the North London club are interested in Ajax youth product Devyne Rensch, who the Reds have actively scouted.
The versatile defender primarily plays as a right-back but is equally as comfortable in the centre and was awarded his second cap for the Dutch national team against Bosnia on Tuesday.
As per the outlet, however, despite the interest from the Premier League, Rensch, who himself is out of contract next summer, could also consider renewing his deal at the Eredivisie club with plenty of time ahead of him in his young career.