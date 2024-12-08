Liverpool Interested In €80Million Serie A Winger As Mohamed Salah Contract Claim Made
After a report emerged suggesting Mohamed Salah is about to agree to a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the club have now been linked with a big-money move for a Juventus winger.
The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season and already has 15 goals in just 21 appearances as Liverpool find themselves at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Despite Salah's performances under new Head Coach Arne Slot, there appeared to be a stalemate in negotiations to extend his contract, which expires next summer, leaving open the possibility he could leave on a free transfer.
Reds fans were given hope on Saturday evening, however, when The Mirror reported that Salah's representatives had reached a compromise with owners FSG and, barring any last-minute hitches, he would pen a new two-year deal.
Whilst speculation about the 32-year-old's contract rumbles on without any official word, Caught Offside are reporting that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.
The 19-year-old has already been capped by Turkey nineteen times and has nailed down a regular spot with la Vecchia Signora this season.
The outlet claims that whilst Juventus are in no mood to sell Yildiz and the player is happy in Turin, an offer of €80million could be enough to spark the interest of the Serie A club for a player with huge potential upside.