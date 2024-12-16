Liverpool Join Arsenal and Newcastle United In Race For £90m-Rated West Ham United Star
A transfer war could break out between Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Arsenal for West Ham United forward ahead of the upcoming window. All three clubs are keen on bolstering their squad for the second half of the season.
The Reds made only signing last summer after missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after the 25-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club. Zubimendi was top of Liverpool's transfer list as Arne Slot eyed a new defensive midfielder after taking over Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Zubimendi is still attracting interest from the Premier League leaders who are poised to reignite their interest ahead of the January transfer window. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Fabrizio Romano said midfield remains an area of interest for Arne Slot and Zubimendi is top of the club's shortlist this January.
He said: "The midfield also remains an area of interest, with Martin Zubimendi remaining high on Liverpool list after the negotiations last summer collapsed due to player's desire to stay at Real Sociedad. there's no specific "need" for January... but if an opportunity arises, Liverpool will be ready."
Zubimendi is not the only player linked with a January move, Newcastle United forward Mohammed Kudus is also on Liverpool's radar as the Reds look to strengthen their attacking options.
According to the Mirror Football, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also interested in the services of Kudus who has been one of the standout players for West Ham since moving to the Premier League.
Liverpool assistant boss Johnny Heitinga worked with the Ghanaian at Ajax and West Ham and could play a key role in luring the 24-year-old to Anfield next month.
The highly-rated forward has racked up 57 appearances, scored 16 goals, and provided eight assists in all competitions for West Ham. This season, he has made four goal contributions in 12 appearances for West Ham across all competitions.
The Mirror Football claims Newcastle want to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for the talented winger, however, the Magpies need to make January sales to help finance a deal that would surpass their club-record £63million signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad two years ago. West Ham have slapped a £90milion asking price on Kudus, who has an £85m summer release clause.
