Liverpool Reject Bid From Real Madrid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
According to the reliable Paul Joyce, Liverpool have rejected a bid from Real Madrid for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and is free to discuss a potential free transfer and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from Wednesday.
Reports from Spain over the past few days have suggested that the England international had already informed the Anfield hierarchy of his intention to depart for Los Blancos at the end of the season.
Claims of the deal being done, however, have since been shut down by a number of more local journalists, with Liverpool still working hard to get the defender to extend his stay at his boyhood club.
There was a shock on Tuesday afternoon, therefore, when Joyce reported that Liverpool had turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Alexander-Arnold in January.
The Times journalist claims that the conversation did not even reach the stage of discussing a fee, with the Reds rebuffing the matter out of sight as they focus on 'winning the Premier League title'.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It is an interesting development, as a January transfer had never really been considered a viable option, and this pushes the emphasis back onto the player to decide on his future.
The opportunity for him to agree a deal with Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer remains, but Liverpool are at least sending a strong message to his suitors that they mean business. and will do everything they can to keep him.