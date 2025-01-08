Liverpool View Serie A Title Winner As ‘Ideal Replacement’ For Darwin Núñez
Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez has struggled this season and has fallen behind in the pecking order under new head coach Arne Slot.
Núñez has shown promise during his Liverpool career, most notably in his goal and assist return of 31 goals across 54 games in all competitions in the 2023/2024 season.
However, the Uruguayan has failed to build on the foundations of last season’s improvements and only has four goals and three assists in 24 appearances this season, putting him on track for his worst return in goal contributions a season for Liverpool.
Bence Bocsak of Anfield Watch reported that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are taking steps to replace Núñez.
Liverpool’s Sporting Director and Football Executive are reported to ‘admire’ Victor Osimhen, the Serie A title winner, and view him as the ideal replacement for the Uruguayan striker.
Osimhen won the Serie A title with Napoli in the 2022/2023 season and contributed 26 goals and five assists in 32 matches during their title charge.
The Nigerian striker was subject to a permanent summer move away from Napoli in 2024 but ended up going on loan to Galatasaray. In 16 matches, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and registered five assists at the Süper Lig club.
Despite being a year older than Núñez, it seems Liverpool are ready to make a change in the squad with the Uruguayan on the way out this summer and Osimhen coming in.