Liverpool Working 'Behind The Scenes' To Sign Highly-Rated Ligue 1 Star Ahead Of January Transfer
The transfer window is set to open in the Premier League on January 1 as clubs are looking to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. The Reds decided against spending big in the summer therefore they can dip into the transfer market should a target become unexpectedly available.
READ MORE: The Eight Clubs Mohamed Salah Set To Reject Revealed as Egyptian Nears New Liverpool Contract
Arne Slot has already disclosed that the Reds will be open to do business next month. The Dutchman said last month ahead of the Newcastle United clash: “We are having discussions every day no matter if a window is coming up or not.
“We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place. Fortunately, we talk more about the ones that do well because most of them do really well.
“It is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out but the good thing is that if the window is open, the defenders are back. I've said many times at the beginning of the season, I am so, so happy with the squad we have.
“That's not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club has always shown they will go for it. That's what happened with the goalkeeper, who isn't even with us yet, we felt it was a chance for us to do it.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Pushing To Join La Liga Side Barcelona Next Summer Amid Contract Uncertainty
“That is what this club is known for, what people like Richard and Michael Edwards are known for.
"We are mainly focused on Newcastle then Everton and all these nine games coming up but it's normal we have conversations about the squad, what we can change, yes or no, what can happen in the market.”
A host of players have already been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the January transfer window. Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, and Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush are among the names being linked.
Another player linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks is Lyon forward Rayan Cherki. According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working behind the scenes to sign Cherki despite the club keen on retaining him.
READ MORE: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Real Madrid, Juventus And Inter Milan Transfer Target
Lyon are expected to raise funds this January following a provisional relegation to Ligue 2. Cherki has two years left on his remaining contract after signing a new deal over the summer. The Frenchman has five goals and seven assists in 17 appearances for Pierre Sages' side this season.
Get French Football New reports that PSG will not return for Cherki, having been snubbed by the player in the summer therefore Liverpool are in pole position to complete the deal ahead of their rivals.
READ MORE: Liverpool Have No Plans to Pursue Swap Deal Involving Key Midfielder And Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni