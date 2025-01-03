Premier League Rivals Make Offer For Highly-Rated Liverpool Forward In January Transfer Window
Ben Doak has enjoyed a great first half of the season on loan at Middlesbrough so it is no surprise to see Premier League teams showing interest in signing the 19-year-old.
Crystal Palace have offered Liverpool £15million for the Scottish international, with the opening bid reportedly turned down by the Reds.
READ MORE: Inter Milan, Napoli And Atalanta Hold Firm Interest In Liverpool Player
The Eagles are keen to sign Doak and give him regular minutes in England's top flight. He has made 20 Championship appearances so far this campaign, having netted two goals.
Whilst the size of this offer is not too substantial, if a bigger one does come in, it could be a real conundrum for Liverpool. Their right winger has a very high potential, however a fee around £25million would be hard to turn down for a player who has played limited professional games.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Latest: Arne Slot & Liverpool Stance On January Transfer Made Clear
Journalist Sami Mokbel, reporter for the Daily Mail, reported the news of Crystal Palace making the bid for the Scottish international, with other reports suggesting it has been instantly rejected by the Reds.
It certainly does seem that Doak will be playing Premier League football next season regardless, whether that is on loan or for another team permanently. If Mohamed Salah does not extend his contract, maybe there will be first-team opportunities for him at Anfield.
READ MORE:Arne Slot's Pre Match Manchester United Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know