Premier League Star Closes Door On Move To Liverpool In January Transfer Window
Liverpool have been handed a huge blow in their quest to bolster their squad as a key Premier League star has ruled out a move to Anfield in the January transfer window. The Reds continue to be linked with a host of players as Arne Slot eyes reinforcement.
Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League tables and are heavy favourites to clinch their 20th league title. Though the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk remain unresolved, the club are looking to bring in new faces.
Several Premier League players are attracting interest from Liverpool including Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo. The duo have been impressive for the Cherries so far this season.
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has also caught the eye of the Premier League leaders as they look to strengthen their defence. The 22-year-old has been instrumental for Forest who boast the joint-second best defensive record in the league this season along with the Reds, having conceded 20 goals.
He was a standout performer for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night at the City Ground - making 17 clearances against Arne Slot’s side, with the total the most by a player in a Premier League game this term.
With Forest third on the league table, just six points behind Liverpool, Murillo has committed his future to the club as he eyes Champions League football with the East Midlands outfit next season.
"We know how important it is, especially playing against a great team like Liverpool," he told TNT Sports Mexico. "We know how difficult it was, but I believe we played two good games - One win, one draw.
"It's not for any team, it's more the phase we're going through, but I'm happier with the results of my team. Without them, it wouldn't be possible, so I'm very grateful to them, to the coach, Nuno, who helps me every day. Because of the phase we're going through, I am sure that we will seek much more than this.
"We know how much the club fought to return to its roots and we know the greatness of this story, so we are here to continue and give this dream and give this joy to the fans because we know that their support is surreal.
"So we do this for them, for us, for our family and for our work, which we know is a job, no matter how much we love it, it's a complicated job. Not everyone can live what we live, so we value that a lot.
"It is the objective but an objective that we saw can be achieved due to the potential, the day-to-day life that we live, the results as well as the team that we are managing to form.
"We also see the achievements that are I think surreal, so we see this as an objective. We are in third place today, enjoying one of our best phases in the last seven games. We have six wins and one draw, and we are undefeated so let's work.
"We will love hearing this (Champions League) music at the City Ground. Our club already has won two (European Cups) and it would be an honour to compete in the Champions League again with Nottingham Forest.
"It is a lot of work, hard work every day. In a little while, towards the penultimate round of fixtures, we will talk about this, God willing, everything will be."
Murillo joined Nottingham Forest from Corinthians back in August 2023 and was named their player of the season last year. He is under contract until 2028. Forest are under no pressure to sell the Brazilian.
