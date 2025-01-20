PSG To 'Do Everything' To Sign Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Alongside Premier League Star Next Summer
Mohamed Salah is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club, as his Liverpool deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Salah has been in sensational form for the Reds this season.
The 32-year-old has contributed 21 goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions - propelling Arne Slot's side to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The league leaders have offered Salah a new deal along with club captain Virgil van Dijk, and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold but there is still no new agreement yet in place.
Asked about his future last month after the win at West Ham United, Salah told Sky Sports: "No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don't want to put anything in the media.
"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.
"I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again."
Salah, who is one of the best forwards in the world and is a world-class player has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal as a possible replacement for Neymar who appears likely to leave the club and return to Brazil.
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has refused to rule out a move for the Liverpool talisman in the summer. Jesus said during an interview last week: “Mo Salah or other big players will not come this winter… but maybe next season."
European giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for Salah if he leaves Liverpool after the expiration of his contract.
The Ligue 1 champions have completed the signing of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window but are still in the market to bolster their attacking options.
According to L’Equipe's Loic Tanzi via LFC Transfer Room, PSG will do everything to bring in Mohamed Salah next summer. Salah is the attacker that the French giants want to sign the most along with Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.
