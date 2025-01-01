Real Madrid Remain 'Fully Focused' On Trent Alexander-Arnold's Deal As Formal Talks Expected In January
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Real Madrid's pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Madrid are keen on signing him.
Alexander-Arnold is in the final six months of his current contract and can now sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. It is believed that Liverpool remain locked in negotiations with his representatives alongside Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk who are also out of contract in the summer.
The Reds turned down an approach from Real Madrid about the possibility of signing the England international in the January transfer window, however, it was expected they would wait to attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.
Arne Slot and the Reds have no interest in losing any of the three players while fighting for the Premier League title and competing on all fronts this season. Liverpool lead the Champions League table and have reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Van Dijk have been instrumental for Liverpool who are said to be relaxed about the situation. Arne Slot said after the 3-1 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day: "If we would [have made any breakthroughs] then it's probably not the moment to tell you now.
"In general, I don't talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended.
"Keep asking, that's your job, but you're probably not going to get an answer from me. It's clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys (media), things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let's wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy."
Real Madrid are not ready to give up on Alexander-Arnold and according to Fabrizio Romano, the current La Liga and Champions League holders are focused on signing the defender on a free transfer after their initial bid was rejected.
Romano posted on X: "Despite Liverpool’s reject to any approach for January move, Real Madrid remain fully focused on Trent Alexander-Arnold deal for July as free agent.
"Formal talks with player side expected this month, as they’re now allowed to negotiate. Real Madrid, on it since March."
Alexander-Arnold has made 23 appearances, scored once, and registered five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this campaign.
