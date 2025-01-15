Real Madrid Resigned To Fact January Transfer Unlikely For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
According to a report, Real Madrid know that a January transfer for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is unlikely.
There has been constant speculation regarding the 26-year-old's future with his contract at Anfield due to expire in the summer.
Whilst reports suggest that the Liverpool hierarchy continues to try and convince him to stay at his boyhood club, there have been no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations.
At the start of January, chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu approached the Reds to ask whether they would be willing to do business in January, a move that was immediately rebuffed.
It seems that Los Blancos may now be resigned to the fact that a move during this transfer window will not be possible with Relevo reporting it 'is seen as practically impossible'.
The outlet claims that sources have told them with Alexander-Arnold not willing to force a move and Liverpool competing on four fronts, there is no option 'to advance the operation in January'.
However, Relevo also claims that barring 'an unexpected turn', the right-back will join the La Liga giants in July, even though Liverpool will not give up in their hope of trying to convince him to stay on Merseyside.