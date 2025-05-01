World Cup Winner Claims PSG Outclassed Arsenal In The UEFA Champions League Semi-final First Leg
PSG managed a 1-0 win against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on April 29. Ousmane Dembele's early goal (4') settled the tie at The Emirates. The Frenchman scored with a left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area after being set up by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
PSG dominated early proceedings before Arsenal eventually fought hard to get a grip back in the game. Overall, it was a closely contested game also statistically on paper.
Former FIFA World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry, though, thinks that the Parisians were a level above Arsenal. The 1998 France team member told Le10Sport:
[PSG] made a huge impression on me. Even if the score looks close, there was no contest. There’s no comparison between the two teams — Paris are stronger than Arsenal in every way.- Christophe Dugarry
He added:
It was a masterclass, especially the first half, which was simply exceptional. Did they do the hardest part? I’d say yes. Even though Mikel Arteta is trying to tell us they did some positive things, honestly, I didn’t see many.- Christophe Dugarry
PSG had a few golden opportunities to extend their lead beyond more than one at The Emirates, which they were unable to capitalize on. Nevertheless, the second leg at Parc des Princes is set for Wednesday, April 7. The hero of the first leg, Ousmane Dembele, is a fitness doubt for the match.
Dembele had to be replaced 70 minutes into the first leg Arsenal. Bradley Barcola came on for the former Barcelona man.
