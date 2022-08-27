Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Five Things We Learned

Liverpool were outstanding as they dismantled Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday and we take a look at five things we learned from the 9-0 victory.

The Reds ran riot with goals from Luis Diaz (x2), Roberto Firmino (x2), Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, and an own goal in what was a scintillating display in front of the home crowd.

Five Things We Learned

1 - Bobby Firmino still has plenty to offer

There were signs at Old Trafford on Monday in the last half hour that Firmino was starting to look a bit sharper and the Brazilian showed today how he still has a lot to offer with two goals and three assists.

Of course, it is only one performance against a Bournemouth team who allowed him time and space but hopefully, it's a sign of more good things to come from Bobby.

2 - Squad focus and desire = results

Liverpool's squad have been rightly criticised for their performance in the defeat against Manchester United and for a disappointing start to the season.

This week appears to have been something of a reset with everyone keen to ensure that they answered their critics in the best possible fashion.

The challenge now however is to try and create the same level of focus and desire for the upcoming games and not allow complacency to creep in after such a big win.

3 - Luis Diaz can replicate Sadio Mane's numbers

The Colombian has been the main bright spot along with Harvey Elliott since the start of the season and was once again outstanding, appearing in the box far more than in previous matches, and scoring two very well-taken headers.

If there was one criticism of Diaz since he signed for the club, it was his output in terms of goals and assists but three goals in four games to start the season is a promising start from the 25-year-old.

4 - The bench is in desperate need of strengthening

This may seem obvious but the options available to Klopp in key positions on the bench at the moment if he needs to change a game are nowhere near strong enough. Whilst it wasn't an issue on Saturday, it could be going forward.

The good news is that Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota are closing in on returns and with Klopp confirming the club will try and sign a midfielder, the situation should get far healthier in the weeks to come as games start to come thick and fast.

5 - Mohamed Salah does not have to score for Liverpool to win!

Yes.....the Reds scored nine goals and the Egyptian was not on the scoresheet. That's not to say he didn't play his part in the victory and he could easily have had two or three goals.

It is a good sign however to see goals coming from other areas of the team so they are not overly reliant on the likes of Salah.

There needs to be more goals from midfield and for that reason, it was promising to see Elliott and Fabio Carvalho take their goals so well from deeper positions.

